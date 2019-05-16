Brewing a great cup of coffee is hard. Brew was designed to make it easier. Follow the pre-loaded recipes, or add your own, and brew consistently great cups of coffee. The app comes pre-loaded with Chemex, V60, and Aeropress recipes from some of the best coffee roasters.
Noah TovaresMaker@noahtovares
Coffee is an essential part of my daily routine. At first I would buy a cup of coffee, then I had a setup in my house and bought beans, then I started roasting my own beans. As I got more and more into coffee I realized just how hard it is to brew a great cup. I built Brew to make it just a little easier.
