Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Brevity
Brevity
Transform long form content into clear summaries
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
In a world of information overload it can be hard to see what really matters. Some like to express themselves using lots of words, while others just want to know the gist of it. Brevity converts long form content into clear, easy-to-read summaries.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Brevity
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
Brevity
Transform long form content into clear summaries
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Brevity by
Brevity
was hunted by
Jan
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jan
. Featured on April 2nd, 2023.
Brevity
is not rated yet. This is Brevity's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report