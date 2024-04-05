Launches
BreezeDoc
BreezeDoc
Simple e-signature solution for freelancers and consultants
Get e-signatures more easily. Create, manage, and send contracts, agreements, and other digital signature documents to one or multiple parties.
Launched in
Web App
Productivity
SaaS
by
BreezeDoc
About this launch
BreezeDoc
Simple e-signature solution for freelancers and consultants
BreezeDoc by
BreezeDoc
was hunted by
noah kagan
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
David Kelly
,
noah kagan
,
Henrique Ibaldo
,
Garrett Grimm
,
Marnie Tave
,
Srba Milenkovic
,
Garry Lloyd Villaprudente
,
Luka Belik
and
Natasha Dordevic
. Featured on April 24th, 2024.
BreezeDoc
is not rated yet. This is BreezeDoc's first launch.
Upvotes 9
9
Comments 3
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
