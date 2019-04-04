Breeze is a weather app with a simple, bold and ad-free user interface. Available on iOS and Android phones and tablets.
Powered by Dark Sky, Breeze brings the most accurate weather to your device and presents it in a minimal and easy-use way.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Stu FreenMaker@stufreen · Web and mobile developer
Breeze started as an experiment to take a small concept through the entire app development process myself. Built with love and React Native.
Upvote Share·
Kevin@kevinyun
Nice work @stufreen! Just downloaded this. Looks good and I'm keeping it as my go-to default app. Any plans for an Android homepage widget? I really miss Google Weather's Horizontal 4x1 widget, there haven't been any good ones like that since but if you could do this, it would make it 💯 :)
Upvote Share·