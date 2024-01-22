Products
AI-Powered Self-Service Kiosk

BREEZ is a self-service kiosk that offers quick checkouts using conversational AI and RFID. It elevates customer experiences while enhancing staff productivity to boost profits.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
 +2 by
BREEZ
About this launch
was hunted by
Sanjeev Varshney
in Productivity, User Experience, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Sanjeev Varshney
. Featured on January 29th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is BREEZ's first launch.
