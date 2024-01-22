Products
Home
→
Product
→
BREEZ
BREEZ
AI-Powered Self-Service Kiosk
Visit
Upvote 15
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
BREEZ is a self-service kiosk that offers quick checkouts using conversational AI and RFID. It elevates customer experiences while enhancing staff productivity to boost profits.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
+2 by
BREEZ
About this launch
BREEZ
Every second counts
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
BREEZ by
BREEZ
was hunted by
Sanjeev Varshney
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sanjeev Varshney
. Featured on January 29th, 2024.
BREEZ
is not rated yet. This is BREEZ's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
