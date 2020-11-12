discussion
Aleksandar Simovic
MakerSenior Software Engineer
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Happy to be here! I'm Aleks, maker of Brecise. Really excited to announce Brecise here on Product Hunt, and to be part of such a great community! Let's get straight to the point, writing a proposal is super boring. Whenever writing one, I'd try to get a template, change the numbers, try to change the wording so it sounds more like "me", get feedback from some friends and it would go in an endless loop… Later, after becoming better and more experienced (after losing so many projects, and being super sad about it) you'd then start working in an enterprise environment, where most of the proposals are so time-consuming, and take so much time to change just a few numbers and items here and there. But proposals are still super important! You are directly communicating with your customer, explaining why is your solution better than the others, what problem are you solving and why they should pay you that much. While there are existing solutions, and they do help you design, most of the time we miss the purpose of a proposal creation, which is helping your customer and conveying the message that they want to hear. And that's what Brecise is: Helping you win more customers by writing better, guided proposals. 🚀 So, how does it work? First, you have the Brecise Proposal Visual Designer, you start off with the basic design or can even use a template! Next, when you start writing certain proposal sections, such as your customer's problem, or solution variants, you get asked several questions, trying to guide you into the right direction to answer the problems your customer has. Brecise provides a library of templates, where not only can you use existing best practice ones, you can actually create organization wide ones for yourself and you team. If you need a CRM integration and are Brecise Enterprise customer, we provides integrations with the few most common ones, and have an option to request for your specific case. If you’d like to export yours into PDF and Word documents, its as easy as clicking just one button! Additionally, if you want to store your documents within Google Drive, Brecise has that too. Brecise provides storage for your files as well, all encrypted and on HIPAA compliant infrastructure. And since you are such an amazing part of the Product Hunt community and read this far, know that we are offering free 3 months early access for all of our closed beta customers! Excited to hear your feedback 🙌 -- Aleks To keep up to date, visit us on Twitter @BreciseIo
