Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Taufook
I like to do a few deep breathing exercises a day because they relieve my stress. But I couldn't find an App I was happy with. Most deep breathing exercises apps don't look too good, and some pop up annoying ads. So I spent two months learning about iOS development and developed a breathing exercise APP that worked for me. I thought some people might need it, too, so I thought I'd share it here. It's a simple APP with no courses and no ads. However, you can choose the breathing mode you like, and even customize the duration of the exhalation, inhalation, and holding. I put a lot of effort into animation, and I hope you enjoy it. The latest version already supports Apple Health. If you guys have any suggestions, please let me know.
UpvoteShare