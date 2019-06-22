Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Breathin

Breathin

A really neat breathing exercise app

Breathin is a breathing exercise app.
There are 3 built-in breathing patterns. They're equal breathing, 4-7-8 breathing, and box breathing. Even more, you can customize the pattern if you like.
Reviews
Discussion
Taufook
Taufook
Maker
I like to do a few deep breathing exercises a day because they relieve my stress. But I couldn't find an App I was happy with. Most deep breathing exercises apps don't look too good, and some pop up annoying ads. So I spent two months learning about iOS development and developed a breathing exercise APP that worked for me. I thought some people might need it, too, so I thought I'd share it here. It's a simple APP with no courses and no ads. However, you can choose the breathing mode you like, and even customize the duration of the exhalation, inhalation, and holding. I put a lot of effort into animation, and I hope you enjoy it. The latest version already supports Apple Health. If you guys have any suggestions, please let me know.
UpvoteShare