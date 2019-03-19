BreatheSonic uses dynamically generated music and immersive graphics to help you relax and eliminate bad breathing habits. Studies show this can reduce anxiety, stress, blood pressure and optimise your mental and physical performance.
Alex FoxMaker@alexxfoxxuk · Creative Technologist
My brother Jonah and I founded Studio Amplify to explore new ways of creating music and using its power improve mental wellbeing. Most people have developed bad breathing habits that have negative physical and mental effects. Retraining your body to breathe can have dramatic benefits including reducing anxiety, stress, blood pressure and can optimise your mental and physical performance. The American Heart Foundation recommend taking 15 to 20 minutes a day to sit quietly and breathe deeply to help reduce stress and blood pressure. As someone who has suffered from anxiety, I searched for an app that would help me practice breathing techniques. However, many of them used voice or graphics to guide you which I found distracting. We thought sound would be a more unintuitive way to guide you: As the music rises, breathe in, and as it falls, breathe out. This simple mechanic is easy to follow and feels natural to sync your breathing to. The music also provides an ever changing soundtrack to immerse yourself in, with layers of relaxing sounds and tones providing a mindful sonic experience. I hope you enjoy it and we're eager to hear feedback on peoples experiences. 😌
