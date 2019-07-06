Reviews
Kai Herzberger
I had been using Apple's breathe app for some time, but was never really happy with it. Other breathing apps are either crap or you need to pay some sort of fee (and some are still crap). So I gathered some people around the idea to make a free alternative that can serve all purposes of a breathing app and put a great UX to it. We put it on kickstarter, failed, but committed to the idea and 6 months later - breathe2 is live on the App Store.
