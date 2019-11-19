Breaking into New Careers

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Abadesi
Hunter
Pro
I've met so many folks over the years at hackathons, meetups and conferences who were working outside of the tech industry and really eager to break in. It's not easy for outsiders. Also folks in tech are trying to transition into different roles and that is challenging, too. So much of navigating tech we have learned as we go along. Resources like this that take expert insight and break it down into manageable steps for others to follow are super important.
Upvote (1)Share
This makes a lot of sense. I've recently passed through a change in my career after 12 years working as an engineer I wanted to change to Product Management and there's not that many help for that online. Congrats and keep it up.
Upvote (1)Share