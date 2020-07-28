Discussion
~3.5 years ago, I started the process of trying to break into Product Management. At the time, I knew I wanted to work in product, but didn't know where to start to land that first role. I read all the books, searched across a litany of job boards for APM roles and was told every step of the way that I needed previous product experience or an engineering degree to actually get hired. Having navigated the process, worked as a PM for two venture-backed companies, and spoken with many other PM's who took unique paths, I hope I can make things a little easier for the next batch of future product managers. Break Into Product is an attempt to offer what I wish I had access to when I started my first PM search: 💼 Job board - w/ entry-level (APM) roles only, so you don't need to wade thru hundreds of jobs that require 3+ years experience just to find what you need 💬 Interviews - conversations w/ successful PM's from companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Peloton to give perspective on the range of different paths into the industry ⚒️ Resources - a consolidated list of services and tools you can leverage to build skills relevant to product management and interviewing As with any product, this is a living, breathing work-in-progress and more than anything I'd love feedback of all kinds. What are we missing? Who should we interview next? Feel free to reach out to me directly at matthewbusel@gmail.com. Thanks all!
