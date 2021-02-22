discussion
Sharanya Dilip
MakerCo-founder @tlcatquest & @BreadcrumbHQ
Hello, fellow Product Hunters. From being someone who loves finding amazing apps on PH to having a chance to put up our own, feels great! Thank you @kevin for hunting. Our story: Breadcrumb was created out of a need to provide a safe avenue into exploring the digital world and the wide ocean of content on the internet. At Quest, our learning centre for children where we facilitate self-directedness, we have a physical environment that has everything a child would love to jump right into and explore; we have wonderful facilitators who nurture wide-eyed curiosity with project ideas, big questions and just the right amount of positive reinforcement. But when it came to traversing the digital world, we could not let them explore it without constantly monitoring what they were watching or clicking. Here's why you should try it out: Now that we’ve seen it being one of the greatest tools that empowers our 7–12 year olds, we wanted to make it available for every learner across the world. Once you download the app, here’s what you’d see: 1. Explore Tab: The best of the best content available on the internet is curated into collections or learning paths here - both by experts and our team of incredible moms! 2. Schedule Tab: Helps the learner schedule the order in which they’d do the activities - reducing clutter or distractions 3. Journal Tab: One sure-shot way of recording their work so it’s saved forever and there are zero tantrums for loosing their work-of-art from the fridge or their bedroom wall We also think you’d love these two features: Checklist for Materials: For activities that children can do and learn - like art, origami, experiments, projects etc; this neat little feature helps ensure that they have everything they need around them before they begin watching the video. Screen Time: Need we say more? Right after login, children get to decide how much screen time they’d spend on the app. When the time is up, a pop-up appears letting them know that the time they set, is up. They can choose to extend it or wrap up for the day. Breadcrumb is for any learner who can read and navigate through all the content in there. So we’d say it’s suitable for 7+ year olds. But if you’d be willing to assist your 4 - 6 year old, we’ve got them covered as well. Happy exploring! Can't wait to hear from you.
