Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Justin Mitchell
Maker
Pro
A year ago our team at SoFriendly launched Yelling Across Cubicles for the first ever Makers Festival. After the reaction from the community, we decided to go all in on Yac. We’ve raised over $1 Million from investors such as Betaworks and Active Capital and came back with another app for this years Snapkit Makers Festival. Yac was built for remote teams but we found we loved messaging our friends and loved ones over Yac too. With the nudge from PH and Snap, we built Brb using everything we learned building Yac. Brb is a fun way to meet new people, share stories with friends, or just stay in touch with someone on a more personal level than text allows for. Hope everyone loves Brb and make sure to watch the rad video @emiliowav made for our launch.
Upvote (1)Share