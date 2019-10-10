Bravos Fitness

Discussion
Fabien Combe
Maker
I'm passionate about sport and technology so I was super excited to join Active Theory Inc, 3 years ago to work on Bravos product. We are breaking boundaries of classical fitness, now you can train anywhere, anytime, save or share a snapshot of your workout with like-minded people. During a fitness journey, motivation is key and we believe that our solution is a huge motivator. give it a try it's 100% free! (iOs only at the moment)
