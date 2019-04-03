Brave Puppy Lite is a training tool designed to help socialize your pup to different sounds so it doesn’t develop fears or phobias. It is the FREE version of our Brave Puppy app which has proven popular with so many Breeders and Trainers.
Aaron O'Leary
Love this, its very easy for dogs to develop a fear very early on from very common sounds.
