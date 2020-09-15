discussion
James Turner
MakerDeveloper & Entrepreneur
G'day Product Hunt! The Internet is a treasure trove of information, it is searchable but generally unstructured. People have managed to create all sorts of different pages in HTML, but in the process of making a website everything is designed for a human user. It is this way for obvious reasons, we are the consumers of web pages after all... aren't we? While working on a different idea, I came to realise there is potential to be unlocked in web pages, specifically as a viable data source on its own. The BrandVantage WebPage API is my first generation of this by taking existing data from the webpages, using some secret sauce, and returning Schema objects back. It builds upon structured (Microdata, OpenGraph, JSON-LD etc) and unstructured data (raw snippets from the HTML) to create the result. Whether you are making reports, guiding business decisions or growing your business, easy access to structured data could help you achieve your business goals.
