Branding checklist by Logaster

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Vasyl Holiney
Maker
hey! Creating a cool logo isn’t enough. You must also find a smart way to use it. We put together all logo usages and made an online checklist based on it! Download free PDF version of this checklist to print it if you want. Let us know what you think 🤔
Upvote (1)Share
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Thanks
Oh, I didn’t even think that using my logo is so inefficient. Thank you guys, I'm already running to fix it)))
Good luck in promoting your logo))
I checked the effectiveness of my logo. I did not think that there would be such a low percentage. Is it only 18%. But thank you. I uploaded a PDF version to myself and now I’m better off promoting my logo.
We are very glad that we were able to help you.
Wow 40+ ideas for promoting the logo. Checked my logo and now I know in what direction I should move. Thanks for your checklist.
Always happy to help