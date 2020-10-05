  1. Home
Brandfetch for Miro

Pull logos into Miro

Brandfetch will save you time by automating the search of brand assets, simply enter a company name and get its up-to-date logos, colors, fonts, and more straight into Miro. It's fast, easy, and effective!
Olivier Hamel
Hunter
Co-founder @Prodibi
The great team at Brandfetch continues to deliver this time with a plugin for Miro! It makes collaborating even easier for you by bringing the right brand assets directly into your whiteboard. Give it a try, it is a huge time saver!
Amin Kasimov
Maker
Founder of Brandfetch
Good morning PH! Today we're launching our Miro plugin, we hope it will make your boards on-brand, and save time. This is our 6th integration, we want Brandfetch to be where work happens. Let us know what you think, we're curious to hear about your use case.
