Brandfetch for Chrome

The Brandfetch Chrome plugin allows you to fetch any site's brand in a click (Firefox version also available)
✔️ Logo & icon
✔️ Colors
✔️ Fonts
✔️ Images
✔️ Social media
Olivier Hamel
The Brandfetch team continues on its way to becoming the brand search engine with two new plugins to help you grab any site's brand in a click. Will it become the designer's new favorite extension?
Great idea, but if the site have brand style that they want to be enforced do you factor that or not ?
Thanks @prodibi_olivier for hunting us, the Brandfetch Chrome plugin will get you any site's brand at your fingertips. Hope this will save you time, curious to hear about your use case!
Hey, do you have any plans to offer a lifetime one-off purchase for the launch? would be interested!
