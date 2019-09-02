Brandfetch Figma Plugin
Bring company logos into Figma
Olivier Hamel
I have been following the work of the Brandfetch's team for a while and I was thrilled to see that they created a plugin for Figma. This is a natural next step for their very successful personalization API that helps you gather branding data from any company. Give it a try!
Thank you @prodibi_olivier for hunting us. Brandfetch's goal is to index all brands and make them accessible, and today we are happy to announce our first integration. The plugin is powered by our Personalization API and it is super easy to use, enter a website, and get the corresponding logo back directly into Figma. Currently, the plugin has 8500+ users and we've received a lot of feedback on how to improve it, the most frequent request is to get the SVG version of the logo! What would you like to see for V2? What are other integrations we should explore? P.S. Get notified when we launch our Brand Search Engine!
