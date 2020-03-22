  1. Home
  2.  → Branded Books

Branded Books

The classics, re-imagined with all your favorite brands.

We took four classic novels (Pride and Prejudice, Treasure Island, Alice in Wonderland, and The War of The Worlds) and re-published them full of people’s favorite brands like Casper, Zola, Quip, Netflix, Snickers, Lyft, Apple, Subaru, and many more.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Daniel Greenberg
Daniel Greenberg
Maker
Pro
Brands... they have infiltrated everything, except books. Well now, they have!
UpvoteShare