Mubashar Iqbal
Hey PH! Over the past couple of weeks, @adammarx13 and I have been working on creating Branded Background, and we’re pleased to launch it today. As social distancing has required us to spend more and more time on video conferences, use of tools like Zoom has exploded. And that means potentially hundreds of new eyes on your and your brand. So naturally it occurred to us that there could be a way to make company branding even better. With this MVP of Branded Background, simply choose a stock photo from our selection, upload and resize your company logo to your liking, and then export to use as a new Zoom chat background. Simply upload the exported file to Zoom and you’re good to go! We’re working hard to add more integrations so that you can have more stock photo options to choose from and upload your own photos to use for your logo backgrounds. We would love to have you check out Branded Background and let us know what you think!
