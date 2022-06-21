Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
BrandBird Chrome Extension
Ranked #3 for today
BrandBird Chrome Extension
A Chrome extension for beautiful screenshots
Visit
Upvote 21
15% OFF
•
Free Options
Design ✨ beautiful ✨ graphics with a simple Chrome extension!
Grabs a screenshot of your tab (or a specific element), and turns it into a pixel-perfect social media image.
🤯 Extra options to generate slick open graph images, and highlight features.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
User Experience
+2 by
BrandBird
Follow for updates
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
BrandBird
Turn screenshots into beautiful social media images & posts
46
reviews
Follow
BrandBird Chrome Extension by
BrandBird
was hunted by
Jim Raptis
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
User Experience
. Made by
Jim Raptis
. Featured on June 23rd, 2022.
BrandBird
is rated
5/5 ★
by 41 users. It first launched on May 9th, 2021.
Upvotes
21
Comments
7
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#24
Report