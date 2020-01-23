Discussion
Wouter Chömpff
Maker
Hello there! 👋 I created brand building guides & tools for every budget. It’s for you: the makers. You face brutal competition and you NEED effective messages, logos, videos, images, websites and other branding. During a decade of building brands I often lacked time ⏳ or money 💰. This forced me to find ways to efficiently build powerful brands. So I collected them at www.brandbuilding.com It includes all the tools you’ll need. I hope it helps you to achieve gloriously. 🏆 Your (savage) feedback is very welcome. 🙏 Many thanks to @bramk for the hunt!
great product
@rogier_van_mazijk awesome, thanks!
I've never gotten stuck on one PH posting like this. Really enjoying the content on the site... I'm about 45min into reading the guides! Great work.
@trentguillory This is really heartwarming to read, thanks a bunch. I'll make sure to run through it again. To be honest, I employed a freelancer to put book text online, so I guess I should have combed through them. Editorial fatigue is real though.
Crisp language, inspiring content. Recommended!
Pro
Love this as an aggregation tool. Bookmarked!
@thomasmalone thanks a bunch! Let me know if something is missing.