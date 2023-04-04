Products
Home
→
Product
→
Brainworm
Brainworm
ChatGPT built right into your menubar.
Visit
Upvote 10
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A sleek menubar app that lets you communicate with ChatGPT.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
Brainworm
About this launch
Brainworm
ChatGPT built right into your menubar.
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Brainworm by
Brainworm
was hunted by
Max Mandia
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Max Mandia
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Brainworm
is not rated yet. This is Brainworm's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report