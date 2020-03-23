Discussion
Ondrej Havlena
Maker
Hi everyone! We're Brainio from the Czech Republic and we love to make apps that help you in everyday life with your productivity. We created Brainio because we wanted a simple way to capture our knowledge and ideas (with a text editor), to organize and learn visually (with mind map editor), to share it with others and collaborate online. Why? Because knowledge is expensive to acquire and even more expensive to lose. We've released production version a few days ago and we'd love to hear what you think! Moreover, if you are interested we have prepared promo codes for a 2-years Professional plan for early adopters. Just asks us. To try Brainio, please visit our site linked above. The Brainio team is me, Matous Havlena and Jan Dusek. Comment here with any questions or feedback and we'll do our best to respond!
Simple design, great features.
