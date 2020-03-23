  1. Home
Note-taking and mind mapping combined in one app

Your brain works visually. And your notes can too.
It works on the Web, Mac, Windows, and Linux. Mobile version coming soon.
Cuatro ideas de negocio que funcionan muy bien fuera de nuestras fronterasMapas para organizar tu conocimiento Si eres de los que no ha sabido sacar el mejor provecho a la organización de ideas a través de los mapas mentales que popularizó Tony Buzan en los 70, con la aplicación checa Brainio tienes la solución... y algo más.
Brainio: Bratři Havlenové tvoří aplikaci, která propojí poznámky s myšlenkovými mapami | StartupJobs.czbdquo;Je to něco jako kombinace Evernotu a Xmindu,&rdquo; říkají o svém produktu dvojčata Ondřej a Matouš Havlenovi. Za měsíc chtějí do světa vypustit první verzi desktopového zápisníku, jenž bude využívat myšlenkové mapy. &bdquo;Propojujeme tyhle dva světy: svět poznámek a svět myšlenkových map.
Brainio Blog - News and thoughts from the Brainio teamWrite notes. Create mindmaps. Collaborate visually. Insights on Brainio development, our startup story and learning and productivity.
Hi everyone! We're Brainio from the Czech Republic and we love to make apps that help you in everyday life with your productivity. We created Brainio because we wanted a simple way to capture our knowledge and ideas (with a text editor), to organize and learn visually (with mind map editor), to share it with others and collaborate online. Why? Because knowledge is expensive to acquire and even more expensive to lose. We've released production version a few days ago and we'd love to hear what you think! Moreover, if you are interested we have prepared promo codes for a 2-years Professional plan for early adopters. Just asks us. To try Brainio, please visit our site linked above. The Brainio team is me, Matous Havlena and Jan Dusek. Comment here with any questions or feedback and we'll do our best to respond!
Simple design, great features.
