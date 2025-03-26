Launches
BrainGate.io
Train your brain not your feed
BrainGate.io interrupts endless browsing with AI-powered popups - answer a question to regain access and stay focused!
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Online Learning
About this launch
65
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
BrainGate.io by
was hunted by
Harry Smith
in
. Made by
Harry Smith
. Featured on April 25th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is BrainGate.io's first launch.