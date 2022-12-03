Products
Brainflow notes
Brainflow notes
Personal journaling and note-taking
Brainflow is a writing app to write your journals and other stories. Make your notebooks fit your personal taste, with beautiful covers, create multiple notebooks and protect your notebooks with FaceId or TouchId. All data stays on your device.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
by
Brainflow notes
About this launch
Brainflow notes
Personal journaling and note-taking
Brainflow notes by
Brainflow notes
was hunted by
Simon Blok
in
Productivity
,
Writing
. Made by
Simon Blok
and
Ard Blok
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
Brainflow notes
is not rated yet. This is Brainflow notes's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#103
