Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Brainfab
Brainfab
Launch AI assistant-based products with ease
Visit
Upvote 24
1 month
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Brainfab offers a no-code platform for creating AI products. It is perfect for startups and businesses wanting to launch an MVP of AI Assistant-based solutions as soon as possible. Launch your AI Assistant Startup in a couple of days using Brainfab!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
No-Code
by
Brainfab
Stateful
Ad
DevOps Notebooks for Teams
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Brainfab
Launch AI Assistant-based products with Ease
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Brainfab by
Brainfab
was hunted by
Andrey Kovtun
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
No-Code
. Made by
Andrey Kovtun
and
Dastan Baktybekov
. Featured on July 31st, 2024.
Brainfab
is not rated yet. This is Brainfab's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report