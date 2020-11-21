  1. Home
A modern puzzle game with a retro design

10 aspects of the human brain has been gamified with beautiful pixel-retro design. There are ten functionalities which lead to ten different puzzles.
Features and functionalities are state-of-art in the iOS platform.
The story behind creating my first iOS game from scratchAbout a year ago I was standing in a position in which programming in Swift(iOS programming language) was the language of gods for me. I mean I had not a single clue what Swift actually is and why should I step up through this path.
Challenge aspects are: - Curiosity - Balance - Creativity - Mindfulness - Patience - Self - Happiness - Linkage - Hope - Freedom Each challenge would solve related to its name and content. For example, in the "Balance stage" you should try to keep the balance for two balls on a YinYang concept by tilting your iPhone. Or in the "Curiosity stage" you might be really curious and inquisitive to solve that challenge. Each challenge, the final solution will not be as easy as it seems. Hence, there are plenty of hints which will take your hand through solving the mysteries. Use them wisely. The power of the iOS platform has been challenged through this game. Brain Drain has been thoroughly written in native Swift(the iOS native programming language).
