discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Omid Tavanaei
MakerFounder of SmartBits, iOS Developer
Challenge aspects are: - Curiosity - Balance - Creativity - Mindfulness - Patience - Self - Happiness - Linkage - Hope - Freedom Each challenge would solve related to its name and content. For example, in the "Balance stage" you should try to keep the balance for two balls on a YinYang concept by tilting your iPhone. Or in the "Curiosity stage" you might be really curious and inquisitive to solve that challenge. Each challenge, the final solution will not be as easy as it seems. Hence, there are plenty of hints which will take your hand through solving the mysteries. Use them wisely. The power of the iOS platform has been challenged through this game. Brain Drain has been thoroughly written in native Swift(the iOS native programming language).
Share