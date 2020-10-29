discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dmitry Dubovik
Hunter
Tech / Digital Growth Hacker
Braavo Analytics is a comprehensive out-of-the-box financial analytics solution for mobile app founders with a vision to increase access to the mobile app economy. What I like the most about them is that Braavo provides Unlimited seats, Unlimited integrations, and no SDKs. It's the fastest way for ambitious businesses to view their financial data.
Andreas Blokh
🎈
Do you have an SDK that should be embeded in the app in order to collect the metrics? I'm really not found of those.
Ivan Bykanov
Product Manager | insense.pro
Congrats with the launch! Looks very promising. Can you share any cases when companies benefitted from your product and how?
Polina Chunosova
How different are you from Revenuecat or AppAnnie?
Radvilė Jočytė
🎈
Very catchy tagline. So what problem are you guys solving?
