Braavo Analytics

Essential app analytics for busy founders

The most reliable place for tracking your app's earnings, subscription, acquisition, and engagement data on a daily basis, so you can get back to building your business.
Braavo Capital Closes $70M in Financing to Fuel Mobile App Growth & Revolutionize App FinancingNEW YORK--()-- Braavo Capital, an integrated financing platform for mobile app businesses, today announced that it has closed on a combined debt and equity financing of over $70 million dollars. The financing was led by Mark 2 Capital, increasing its existing commitment over 10x, and included participation from leading angel investors and family offices from across the fintech and mobile ecosystem.
Braavo raises $6M for its app financing businessBraavo, a startup that provides financing to mobile app developers, is announcing that it has raised $6 million in Series A funding. The might not seem like much compared to the $70 million that Braavo announced raising last year, but that was debt financing, used to loan money to developers.
Discussion
👋 Hi all, Graham from Braavo here! We launched Braavo in 2015 to empower mobile app founders to achieve their dreams on their own terms with flexible, non-dilutive financing. Since then we’ve built dozens of integrations, algorithmic scoring, and forecasting models in order to tailor financing solutions and to qualify customers. As we met and funded hundreds of app developers, we realized that founders and their teams needed simpler access to their own business data. So we extended our internal business intelligence capabilities to our portfolio companies as a closed beta. Today, consistent with our original vision, we’re making Braavo Analytics completely free for founders around the world! 👉 Product Hunt users, with an existing revenue-generating mobile app, can claim a free account and get started here. I'd love to hear your feedback and am happy to answer any questions your have!
