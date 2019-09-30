Discussion
Graham Gnall
Maker
👋 Hi all, Graham from Braavo here! We launched Braavo in 2015 to empower mobile app founders to achieve their dreams on their own terms with flexible, non-dilutive financing. Since then we’ve built dozens of integrations, algorithmic scoring, and forecasting models in order to tailor financing solutions and to qualify customers. As we met and funded hundreds of app developers, we realized that founders and their teams needed simpler access to their own business data. So we extended our internal business intelligence capabilities to our portfolio companies as a closed beta. Today, consistent with our original vision, we’re making Braavo Analytics completely free for founders around the world! 👉 Product Hunt users, with an existing revenue-generating mobile app, can claim a free account and get started here. I'd love to hear your feedback and am happy to answer any questions your have!
