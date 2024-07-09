Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Boycott Buddy
Boycott Buddy
Free consumer transparency resources for boycotts
Visit
Upvote 24
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Easily discover and avoid thousands of brands from unethical mega-corporations with Boycott Buddy.
Launched in
Education
Social Impact
Shopping
by
Boycott Buddy
Move AI
Ad
Your AI-Powered Moving Assistant
About this launch
Boycott Buddy
Free consumer transparency resources for boycotts
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Boycott Buddy by
Boycott Buddy
was hunted by
Zachary Jordan
in
Education
,
Social Impact
,
Shopping
. Made by
Zachary Jordan
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
Boycott Buddy
is not rated yet. This is Boycott Buddy's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report