Boycott Buddy

Boycott Buddy

Free consumer transparency resources for boycotts

Free
Easily discover and avoid thousands of brands from unethical mega-corporations with Boycott Buddy.
Launched in
Education
Social Impact
Shopping
 by
Boycott Buddy
Move AI
Move AI
About this launch
Boycott Buddy
Boycott BuddyFree consumer transparency resources for boycotts
Boycott Buddy by
Boycott Buddy
was hunted by
Zachary Jordan
in Education, Social Impact, Shopping. Made by
Zachary Jordan
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
Boycott Buddy
is not rated yet. This is Boycott Buddy's first launch.
