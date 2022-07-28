Products
Home
→
Product
→
Boxy
Ranked #18 for today
Boxy
Breath to relieve stress
Visit
Stats
Box breathing is a deep breathing exercise that helps you relax as you mindfully focus on counting your breaths.
Boxy will guide you through this process. You can also use the app with your eyes closed – sounds will help you.
Launched in
Meditation
,
Health
by
Boxy
About this launch
0
reviews
2
followers
Boxy by
Boxy
was hunted by
Anastasiia Strekalova
in
Meditation
,
Health
. Made by
Anastasiia Strekalova
. Featured on July 29th, 2022.
Boxy
is not rated yet. This is Boxy's first launch.
