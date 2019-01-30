Boxscoop 2.0

It should be easy to clean the litter box but current designs make it anything but easy. We designed Boxscoop to change that. It cleans in seconds without raising any dust, includes a cover to stop litter tracking, and is designed based on cat behavior studies for maximum comfort.
JamesMaker@james111 · Learning life each day
Hi PH, I’m James, the engineer behind Boxscoop, and we designed this system to bridge the gap between integrating the litter box into our homes and having it comfortable and healthy for our cats. The feedback from our first model was incredible and now we’re creating an even better version V2.0. January 22nd we launched on Kickstarter and surpassed our funding goal in just 36 hours. Some quick notes: - It’s bigger than it appears in top view. It’s a good size and can hold the same or more litter than a standard litter box. It is extremely litter efficient. - Stuck-on clumps are easily pulled from the surface. - The shape is based on cat behavior studies for comfort. - Works with nearly any clumping litter and raises next to zero dust. - On V2.0 the cover is almost completely open, the scoop is designed to funnel, and the cover is dog proof secure. - There is an open top w/ramp add-on planned for arthritic and disabled cats. We would love to hear your feedback. We learn from everything and are excited to continue our quest to make the most cat and human friendly litter box ever. Our campaign page on Kickstarter is filled with detailed information along with some early bird specials that are still available 😺😊
