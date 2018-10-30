Masses are never wrong! Right?! So why not rank movies on revenue.
Box Officed is a pet project I started to learn more on ReactJS, Redux, MaterialUI, Firebase, A/B testing... Idea came after I checked list of public API's and saw revenue information in The Movie DB API.
It turned into a nice suggestion tool, especially with randomized filtering
Bora YalçınMaker@bora_yalcin
As the maker, I personally like the MAKE RANDOM COMBINATION button the most. It randomly gets a year/period and genre. I discovered some nice movies I haven't watch, especially from before 2000.
