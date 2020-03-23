  1. Home
Bourgad

BIG UPDATE on bourgad.com, you can support research to find a vaccine against coronavirus COVIDー19
FOR FREE
1 - Add Bourgad to your web browser
2 - Keep surfing as usual, Grab money from ads
3 - Redistribute money to Pasteur Foundation
Paul G
Paul G
Maker
Hey, During this period of containment, you can help the search for the coronavirus vaccine. (for free)We have updated Bourgad to be able to make free donations to the Pasteur Fondation. (just install bourgad on your browser) For your information, the Institut Pasteur is one of the most advanced laboratories for the discovery of a vaccine against the coronavirus COVID-19. Unfortunately, not everyone has the opportunity to make a paid donation for research. On the other hand, everyone is able to stay at home and support research against COVID-19 simply by surfing the Internet.
Robin Louvet
Robin Louvet
Wow! I love the concept, I'm working from home during this weird period, so I'm opening many tabs every day. I will try this!
Paul G
Paul G
Maker
@robin_louvet Thanks for your support and your comment. Hope you like this new feature.
Augustin
Augustin
What a great idea !!
Paul G
Paul G
Maker
@kaharon What a great comment ;)
