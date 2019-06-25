Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Bourgad

Bourgad

Each new tab becomes a donation ✨🌍

Here we go! 🎉🎉🎉
I post Bourgad on Product Hunt.
I'll let you take a look at it.
And don't hesitate if you get any feedback.
"Bourgad is a browser extension that converts each new tab into a donation."
Reviews
Augustin Grisel
Albane Gnt
 
Helpful
  • Augustin Grisel
    Augustin Grisel
    Pros: 

    I have been using other custom template for tabs, and with Bourgad I can make donations for charities!

    Cons: 

    I hope there will be some new charities soon... ;)

    It has been my pleasure to work on this add-on. I am working on Bourgad to give you the best experience!

    Augustin Grisel has used this product for one year.
    Comments (1)
Discussion
Paul G
Paul G
Maker
👋 Hello Product Hunters! :) 🔥 The new big update of Bourgad is now LIVE on ProductHunt! 🌍 Bourgad is a browser extension that converts each new tab into a donation 🌟 Get it now!
Upvote (1)Share