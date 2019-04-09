Boundless is a next-generation web builder that allows you to build an interactive web application without writing any code. Create beautiful pages, save and redisplay user-generated content, and trigger custom workflows. The possibilities are Boundless.
Nolan EvansMaker@nolan_evans
Hi Hunters, Really excited to share what we've been working on at Boundless with you. We’re offering a tool that will help creators easily build beautiful, database-backed web apps without writing a single line of code. On the front end, you can create a consistent look and feel by updating your fonts and overall theme in one place. On the backend, Boundless forms save data in a way that will let you use it throughout your site. You can display data dynamically with Variants and Formulas, allowing you to show swappable information to your visitors based on variables you set. The apps we generate automatically come with a concept of users already wired up, which allow for folks to create some very cool applications. Here are some examples of what people have already built: * An Unsplash clone * Hand drawn Emoji Service - Pay $15 and get a hand drawn Emoji of yourself (https://www.mymoji.co) * Help site * Viral lead flow where people can refer their friends * Blog/Static marketing site We have a lot of integrations already: * Stripe * Slack * Email * Google Analytics * Segment * Custom email servers With a lot more planned. One last fun thing: the Boundless app you make is a Single Page App that offer a lightening fast experience for your customers while still being search engine friendly. Would love to hear what you think, suggestions and feedback are welcome!
dope&genius hq@dope_n_genius
Interesting Idea Fellas! Excited to test drive.
