Home
→
Product
→
BounceBan
BounceBan
Email verification for accept-all (catch-all) domains
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
BounceBan verifies all kinds of emails and shines at verifying emails that are accept-all or protected by SEGs (Secure Email Gateway). Single email verification is free and unlimited.
Launched in
Newsletters
,
Email Marketing
by
BounceBan
About this launch
BounceBan
Free Email verification for accept-all (catch-all) domains
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
BounceBan by
BounceBan
was hunted by
Hamen Wen
in
Newsletters
,
Email Marketing
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
BounceBan
is not rated yet. This is BounceBan's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#157
Report