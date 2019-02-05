Find a place to leave your bags & luggage anywhere in the city! Bounce has hundreds of locations and offers fully insured storage starting at just $6 per day. Live now in San Francisco, NYC & a few others.
Key features:
🏪24/7 storage locations
🔒Secured and insured
💸Easy pricing: $6 / day
📞24/7 customer support
🏬Get to know your local shops!
Discussion
Natalie Steele@natalie_steele
What a great idea! 👏🏻
Cody CandeeMaker@cody_candee · Co-founder / CEO of Bounce
@natalie_steele Thank you Natalie!
Dan Fennessy@dan_fennessy · Founder at Party with a Local
Congrats Cody and team on the progress! I believe I was one of the very first users of Bounce in NYC, about a year ago. I was conveniently able to leave my luggage near where I was staying, as I was moving between Airbnb's (& had 1/2 day before I could check in to next place). The freedom from lugging a big bag around NYC allowed me to go and play basketball with locals, in Tompkins Square Park - a great experience that wouldn't have been possible without something like Bounce. Even back then the booking & user experience was seamless, the customer support very personal & from the convenience I got from it - clear that Cody & team were on to something big! Looking forward to see this continue to grow and expand to more cities.
Cody CandeeMaker@cody_candee · Co-founder / CEO of Bounce
@dan_fennessy Thank you so much for the amazing review Dan! You were definitely one of the first. Can't wait to get Bounce out to Amsterdam or wherever you are these days!
Cody CandeeMaker@cody_candee · Co-founder / CEO of Bounce
Hi Product Hunt! ✌️ I’m Cody, one of the founders of Bounce. Thank you @Kevin for hunting us! — Bounce is an app that lets you find a place to leave your bags or luggage when you’re on the go. We have hundreds of locations with San Francisco and New York being our primary cities. 💭*Inspiration* Aleks & I have collectively lived in 15 cities and traveled to 60+ countries. We know how annoying it is to have your things dragging you down. I personally own less than 3 suitcases worth of belongings. 💡*Lightbulb Moment* A few years ago, I was getting drinks with co-workers after work on a Friday. A friend said he’d join, but had to go all the way out of the way to drop his work bag at home. I thought “what a waste of time, there's got to be a better way.” 🙅♀️ *Problem* People spend so much time planning their days (and their lives) around the things that they own. The status quo when you land in a new city is to go straight to the airport just to drop your stuff off, even if it doesn’t make sense otherwise. 🛠 *Solution* Tapping into local hotels and shops, we can open up storage space nearly everywhere in a city. Open the Bounce app and find a safe and secure place to leave your things (delivery back to where you’ll be later coming soon!). *Key Features*: 🏪24/7 storage locations 🔒Secured and insured 💸Easy pricing: $6 / day 📞24/7 customer support 🏬Get to know your local shops! 🌠*Vision*: This is just the first step in creating what we hope will one day be a paradigm-shift product. Our end goal is for Bounce to be the interface between you and your physical things. Use Bounce to summon your things to you or away from you. We could talk your ear off for hours about what this can be long term. *SPECIAL PRODUCT HUNT OFFER*: If you use Bounce this week, you can get 50% off with code: PRODUCTHUNT Use Bounce at a later time for $5 with the code THANK5 (these will expire) 🔥🔥🔥 If you have any feedback or questions, we’ll be on here all day answering. Hope to chat with anyone who loves what we’re doing! -Cody, Aleks & the Bounce Team
Alex Wawl@alexwawl · Data Scientist | worfor.com
@kevin @cody_candee Hey 🙌 Awesome idea. Would love to use it. P.S Check Hero image - seems it's not working;)
Cody CandeeMaker@cody_candee · Co-founder / CEO of Bounce
@alexwawl Thanks so much Alex. Looks like a Safari issue. Pushing a fix right now!
