This is the latest launch from Writesonic
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Botsonic GPT Builder
Botsonic GPT Builder

Botsonic GPT Builder

Create Custom GPTs with Your Data and Embed on your Website

Free Options
Embed
With Botsonic's GPT Bot Builder, you can create custom GPTs with your branding and trained on your PDFs, documents, and links. Then, seamlessly integrate it with your website, WhatsApp, Slack, FB Messenger, and more -- no coding required.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
 by
Writesonic
About this launch
Writesonic
338reviews
7.1K
followers
was hunted by
Samanyou Garg
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Dharmendra Kumar
,
Amrendra Kumar
,
Samanyou Garg
,
Amritpal Singh
,
Ashish Bedi
,
Akshat Joshi
,
Sanuj Sood
,
Ashutosh Mishra
and
Ishan Nahata
. Featured on December 22nd, 2023.
is rated 4.7/5 by 338 users. It first launched on December 10th, 2021.
Upvotes
34
Vote chart
Comments
23
Day rank
-
Week rank
-