This is the latest launch from Writesonic
See Writesonic’s 7 previous launches →
Botsonic GPT Builder
Botsonic GPT Builder
Create Custom GPTs with Your Data and Embed on your Website
Upvote 34
20% Off
•
Free Options
Stats
With Botsonic's GPT Bot Builder, you can create custom GPTs with your branding and trained on your PDFs, documents, and links. Then, seamlessly integrate it with your website, WhatsApp, Slack, FB Messenger, and more -- no coding required.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Writesonic
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Writesonic
Articles, blog posts and SEO AI writer
338
reviews
7.1K
followers
Follow for updates
Botsonic GPT Builder by
Writesonic
was hunted by
Samanyou Garg
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Dharmendra Kumar
,
Amrendra Kumar
,
Samanyou Garg
,
Amritpal Singh
,
Ashish Bedi
,
Akshat Joshi
,
Sanuj Sood
,
Ashutosh Mishra
and
Ishan Nahata
. Featured on December 22nd, 2023.
Writesonic
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 338 users. It first launched on December 10th, 2021.
Upvotes
34
Comments
23
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report