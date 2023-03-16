Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Botsheets AI Writer
Botsheets AI Writer
Botsheets AI Writer

Turn chats into spreadsheets automatically with AI

Free Options
Built for service, marketing, and product leaders, Botsheets automatically turns unstructured chat data into structured data you can use to discover opportunities to grow and improve your business. It takes 2 minutes to set up and begins working immediately.
Launched in Messaging, Spreadsheets, Artificial Intelligence by
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Botsheets currently works in real-time as a messaging copilot. We're curious to hear possible use-cases for this. So far we're seeing lead generation, sentiment analysis, and just to summarize chats. We appreciate all the feedback!"

The makers of Botsheets AI Writer
About this launch
was hunted by
Josh Barkin
in Messaging, Spreadsheets, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Josh Barkin
and
Michael Brant
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Botsheets AI Writer's first launch.
