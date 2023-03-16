Products
Botsheets AI
Botsheets AI
Get conversations summarized in Google Sheets
Actionable data gets lost in conversation. Connect Google Sheets to your customer channels and add sheet column headers to prompt AI for the data you want to collect. Botsheets collects data for you so you can stay focused on customer relationships.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Botsheets AI
About this launch
Botsheets AI
Get conversations summarized in Google Sheets
Botsheets AI by
Botsheets AI
was hunted by
Josh Barkin
in
Messaging
,
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Josh Barkin
and
Michael Brant
. Featured on March 17th, 2023.
Botsheets AI
is not rated yet. This is Botsheets AI's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#52
Week rank
#261
