Botmake 2.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Farid Movsumov 🇦🇿
Maker
👋 Hi hunters! This is the second iteration of my side project Botmake and I spent the last few months continuously listening to my customers and improving the product based on their feedback and needs. 🚀 New Features - Smart Auto-complete support added. - Bots can ignore small typos and give proper answers - It is now possible to use buttons for answers. - Discord Integration implemented. Users can add their bots to their servers. - Custom app support added. Users can customize bots based on their specific requirements with custom apps. - Bad words filter added. People can mark some words as bad and bot will automatically detect some similar words as bad words. - CSV import and export support added. - Hyperlink support added for links. - Flows which allows user to define answers based on the previous answer of the bot implemented. - Copy-answer feature which preventing duplicate answers made life easier for users. - Smart keyword detection feature implemented to make conversations more realistic. - Calculator app implemented and added to the app store which allows users to let their bots do some math operations. 📊 Open startup Botmake is an open startup and I am posting monthly updates on Twitter. 📈 Daily avg. visitors: 2500 😉 Total users: 5993 😃 Active users: 233 🤑 Paying users: 9 💰 MRR: $100
UpvoteShare