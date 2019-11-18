Botmake
Super simple and clean chatbot creation tool
Thoriq Akbar
Great product, i love it.. i can already see how i implement this..
@thoriq_akbar thank you so much 🙏
This looks really cool but why don't you have a bot I can try on your landing page?
@alxcnwy Thanks Alex. Sure you can try my bot https://botmake.io/farid You can also find more in showcase of landing page. https://botmake.io/#showcase
@ferid_movsumov Ah cool, didn't realize you could click those showcase icons, thought it was more like "social proof these people also use botmake" kind of thing. You might want to redesign that to make it more clear that those are bots you can interact with. I definitely think you should make the bot demo more clear on your landing page in general. The demo bot was cool - I actually think the responses were a little bit too fast. People expect a slight delay when talking to other people. Weird feedback but might be worth adding a small "typing" style graphic and a short 0.5-2 second delay between responses
@alxcnwy thanks for this valuable feedback. I think I need to find a way to make it more clear UX wise. Will get some help form my UX expert friends 😀Speed part is interesting feedback. Since it is not secret that it is bot. Should I really slow down speed, not sure about it. 🤔Maybe when I will have more users servers are going to slow down naturally anyway 😀
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I started developing Botmake.io this year in June and super happy to finally launch it 🚀 I really love 😍 simple and clean products and I tried to develop it in that way. Hope you will enjoy making your own chatbot with Botmake.io 🤖 Your comments, feedbacks are very important for me to make this product better. Thank you so much 🙏