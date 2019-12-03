Discussion
Nathan Zylbersztejn
Maker
Hey @picsoung , thanks for hunting us! We're super excited to be on Product Hunt today. We are working on Botfront for about 2 years now, and here is why: We see many bot projects stuck at the proof of concept level. A recurring problem is writing good specs for conversations is harder than it looks. The back and forth between designers, copywriters, and developers is overwhelming, and projects get postponed or canceled. We believe we can fix that by letting designers and copywriters design and implement conversation flows, and developers write code that enrich the conversation context (instead of just coding the flow). And we wanted to make it work with Rasa, our favorite open source conversational AI library. We save an incredible amount of time with Botfront on every project, and we hope that it will help other teams iterate faster and flood the world with useful bots capable of meaningful conversations. It’s open source, free to use, try it, we’re here all day to answer your questions!
Hey @nathan_is_mrbot, congrats with the launch. Find your help docs well organised! What about live chats, do you integrate with them?
