Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Botcrypto

Botcrypto

No-code crypto trading bot solution

Fintech
Crypto
No-Code
get it
Create your strategies without code, try them on past data with backtests and start them for real with trading bots.
That’s all, automated trading made easy to increase your results and enjoy life.
Embed
Featured
Stripe Payments
Promoted
A complete payments platform, engineered for growth
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Théo Poizat
Maker
Hello Product Hunt, I’m very happy to publish my first project on Product Hunt today ! I started Botcrypto as a student with friends 3 years ago, and Product Hunt always seems to be too far for me. But here we are ! With Botcrypto, we try to simplify the everyday life of independent traders. Crypto trading is 24/7 and very volatile and stressful. Trading bots is a good solution, but they’re either difficult to setup and deploy (=> nope), or black boxes impossible to customize (=> nope). That’s why we created Botcrypto, a platform to allow everyone to create a trading bot without code : - we built a drag’n’drop editor so you can create strategies without code (more than 20 technical indicators are supported, AND/OR operator, take profit, stop loss, …). - we built a backtest engine so you can check quickly if your strategies are interesting and not (with 3years+ data) - we built a trading engine connected to Kraken and Binance to let you automate your trading for real. We also organize trading contests and publish a lot of educational content on our blog, because we think everyone can become a better trader with free resources So what do you think about it ? Is the job done ? Did we make trading bots easier to use ? I would love to read your feedback :)
Share