Théo Poizat
Maker
Hello Product Hunt, I’m very happy to publish my first project on Product Hunt today ! I started Botcrypto as a student with friends 3 years ago, and Product Hunt always seems to be too far for me. But here we are ! With Botcrypto, we try to simplify the everyday life of independent traders. Crypto trading is 24/7 and very volatile and stressful. Trading bots is a good solution, but they’re either difficult to setup and deploy (=> nope), or black boxes impossible to customize (=> nope). That’s why we created Botcrypto, a platform to allow everyone to create a trading bot without code : - we built a drag’n’drop editor so you can create strategies without code (more than 20 technical indicators are supported, AND/OR operator, take profit, stop loss, …). - we built a backtest engine so you can check quickly if your strategies are interesting and not (with 3years+ data) - we built a trading engine connected to Kraken and Binance to let you automate your trading for real. We also organize trading contests and publish a lot of educational content on our blog, because we think everyone can become a better trader with free resources So what do you think about it ? Is the job done ? Did we make trading bots easier to use ? I would love to read your feedback :)
