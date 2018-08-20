Bot M.D. provides doctors with a smarter, simpler way to search for the clinical information they need. He also automatically transcribes patient case notes to reduce the amount of time doctors have to spend writing up case reports.
Around the web
Bot M.D. gets $700K for global, doctor-facing AI chatbot appBot M.D., maker of an AI chatbot app for doctors, has raised $700,000 in seed funding from Y Combinator and angels, including Silicon Valley notable Steve Blank, one of the inventors of the Lean Startup method. The company launched its app of the same name about four weeks ago.
MobiHealthNews
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Nick AbouzeidHiring@nickabouzeid · Words at Product Hunt ✌️
My cousin (an MD) always confesses that she googles things during patient visits. Guess it's turned itself into a company!
Upvote Share·