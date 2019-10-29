Bot Demo Pages by Botmakers

Discussion
Alexander Gamanyuk
Hey agencies and marketers! Pitching bots to your clients? We've built a tool that allows you to set up a chatbot demo page in seconds. 100+ sales and marketing Facebook Messenger chatbot templates available for the following niches and industries: - Marketing and Digital agencies - Real Estate - Mortgage - eCommerce - Car Dealers - Gyms - Clinics, Spas, Doctors - Restaurants, Bars and Cafes - Local Businesses (cleaning, rooftop, catering, and companies, brick and mortar, travel agencies, hair and beauty salons, nightclubs, etc) - Hotels - Wedding agencies and Photographers - Events and Conferences - Publications, Media and Influencers See the complete list of templates here https://botmakers.net/chatbot-te....
Awesome. Thanks Alexander
@meiko_s_patton Thanks for the support Meiko!
Quality, and they do what they say it’ll do. Trust worthy and reliable. Great customer service and prompt response to any concerns or inquiries. Highly recommend.
@frankie_martinez Thanks Frankie!!!
The best chatbot marketing team! Good luck 🍀
superb platform! Love it!
@anjuli_gopalakrishna Thanks a lot, Anjuli !!
